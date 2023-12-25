Kalisto Pasuwa’s near clean sweep forces top English coach to resign in Malawi

Kalisto Pasuwa’s near clean sweep in Malawi has forced English gaffer Mark Harrison to resign from his post as the head coach of Mighty Mukuru Wanderers.

Harrison announced his retirement after losing to Pasuwa’s Nyasa Big Bullets in semifinal of the Castel Challenge Cup semi-finals at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday.

The result saw Wanderers finishing the season without a silverware, while Bullets reached their third final this year.

Of the three finals reached, Pasuwa’s charges have already won one – the FDH Cup, while also clinching the league for the fifth successive season.

They will play in the Airtel Top 8 final on the first Saturday of 2024 and the Castel Challenge Cup final later on.