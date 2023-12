The DStv Premiership game between Moroka Swallows and Mamelodi Sundowns has been cancelled after the former failed to put up a squad for the game following a player dispute .

Swallows failed to pay their players on time and there was seemingly a player strike at the club.

The Soweto side was supposed to play Sundowns this evening but they have requested to the Premier Soccer League to cancel the match.

Here is a statement by Swallows: