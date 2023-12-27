Revealed: Andy Rinomhota salary at Cardiff City as midfielder faces bleak future

Andy Rinomhota is among top earners at Cardiff City but his future at the Championship side is shrouded in uncertainty.

According to English outlet, Football League World, Rinomhota is in the top ten of highest earners at the club.

The Warriors international is the sixth highest earner, with his salary estimated at £15,000 ($19,100) per week.

Joe Ralls is Cardiff’s top earner with an estimated salary of £24,423 a week.

While Rinomhota is getting big at the Championship side, his future there is shrouded in doubt after falling out of favour.

The 26-year-old is struggling for opportunities at the Bluebirds, having made just a single league appearance this season.

He was linked with a loan exit in August when his former club Reading enquired about his availability.

The newly-capped Zimbabwe midfielder is likely to be on the move in the next transfer window.

Andy Rinomhota still has a year-and-half left on his three-year contract after he joined Cardiff City in June 2022 on a free transfer following his departure at Reading.