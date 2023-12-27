Zimbabwean right-back makes his English Championship debut

Zimbabwean right-back Joey Phuthi made his English Championship debut on Tuesday night.

The 18-year-old came on as a second half substitute for Sheffield Wednesday in their 2-0 loss against Coventry City.

Phuthi was introduced as an 84th minute substitute and played the remaining part of the game.

The appearance also marked his senior and professional debut with Sheffield Wednesday.

The defender, who signed his first professional contract with the Owls in August, was born in Zimbabwe and moved to the UK six years ago when he was 12 years.

The youngster joined Sheffield Wednesday’s academy at the age of 13 and has worked his way up their youth categories.