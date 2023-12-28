Tembo’s not so Merry, Christmas day

The Miracle on 34th Street Claim that ‘Christmas isn’t just a day, it’s a frame of mind’ claim is widely approved in most African countries.

In the majority of African countries, Christmas, regardless of divergent religious persuasions, is a day of joy —mostly spent in the comfort of family and friends.

The general consensus among Africans, Zimbabweans being no exception, is that the ‘spirit’ of Christmas should be experienced and happiness must prevail in the ‘season of joy’.

Many Zimbabweans based in South Africa ignored the Meteorological Services Department’s warning of heavy rains and strong winds which were expected in the country, and drove home to be with their loved ones.

The only Zimbabwean residing across the Limpopo who probably didn’t enjoy Christmas, is football coach Kaitano Tembo.

The former Warriors defender was sacked by DStv Premiership side Richards Bay on Christmas, to the bewilderment of football fans.

“Richards Bay Football Club would like to announce the release of Head Coach Mr Kaitano Tembo with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement.

“The club would like to thank the coach for his contribution during the season. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Under the guidance of the former Zimbabwe international, Richards Bay ammased 10 points from a possible 45, a poor run of form which has seen them flirting with relegation for most of the 2023/24 season.

Ngwenya, as Tembo is affectionately-known in the local football circles, was appointed Bay coach in July this year.