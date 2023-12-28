Warriors jersey named among best Afcon kits ever

The Warriors jersey at the 2021 Afcon has been ranked by BBC Sports as one of the best kits in the tournament’s history.

The national team premiered the Umbro jersey during the qualifiers, and it had a unique design resembling the Zimbabwe flag.

Despite failing to progress beyond the group stage at the tournament, the Warriors left a lasting impression with their kit.

In their build up to the 2023 Afcon in Ivory Coast in January, BBC Sport put a list of best shirts with input from Josh Warwick, the co-founder of the Cult Kits website.

Warwick described the Warriors kit, saying: “This is definitely one of the best Afcon shirts of recent tournaments.

“The thick brushes of red, black, green and yellow are an entirely welcome assault on the eyes. Gorgeous.”

Other kits on the list include South Africa’s 1996 jersey, Zambia’ 2013 shirt and Angola’s 2010 jersey.

Cameroon’s iconic sleeveless shirt at the 2002 tournament also made it to the list of best ever Afcon kits.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Afcon will take place from 13 January to 11 February.

Zimbabwe is not part of the tournament after missing the qualifiers due to the FIFA ban imposed on the ZIFA in 2022.