Andre Onana asks Cameroon to delay his Afcon call

Andre Onana has reportedly approached the Cameroon FA in an attempt to delay his release for the 2023 Afcon.

The Manchester United was named in the Indomitable Lions squad for the tournament.

The struggling goalkeeper is said to be nervous about losing his first team place at United and wants to limit his time away.

According to ESPN, Onana wants his release delayed in order to feature in the FA Cup third round tie against League One outfit Wigan Athletic, which is due to take place on January 8.

Cameroon begin their AFCON campaign against Guinea on Jan. 15.

The knockout rounds begin on Jan. 27 with the final scheduled for Feb. 11.

Meanwhile, the former Afcon winners will be without Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo, who underwent surgery on his right ankle earlier this month.

Bayern Munich striker Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting was not included, having missed Cameroon’s last three outings.

Coach Rigobert Song explained the exclusion, saying: “Choupo Moting is a very good player. But my staff and I want the continuity of recent times. He is an important player, but we had to make a choice in line with what we have been doing for some time now.”