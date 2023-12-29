Mikel Arteta hits out at VAR again

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has hit out at VAR again after his side lost 2-0 to West Ham at the Emirates on Thursday night.

The Hammers’ Tomas Soucek scored a controversial first-half strike that was subject to a long VAR review.

Soucek tapped home from close range on 13 minutes from Jarrod Bowen’s cross from the byline – but VAR took a long look at whether the ball had gone out of play from the assist.

Following a three-and-a-half minute VAR check, the goal was given after the officials failed to get a clear angle available to determine whether the ball was in or out.

Dinos Mavropanos sealed the victory for the visitors in the second half with a header off James Ward-Prowse’s corner.

Speaking after the match, Arteta hit out at VAR for failing to give a true verdict on Soucek’s goal.

“I haven’t seen it, they said the image was not conclusive. It’s a shame that the technology is not clear enough. It’s done, we move on,” the gaffer said afterwards.

“I don’t know but the technology we have at the moment, is not good enough to give you that answer. So what we have to do is without that, win the game, and with the situations we had today, we had more than enough.”