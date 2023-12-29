Real Madrid decide on Carlo Ancelotti future amid Brazil links

Real Madrid have renewed head coach Carlo Ancelotti’s contract until 2026.

The Italian gaffer’s current deal had been due to expire at the end of the season.

Madrid confirmed on Friday that the 64-year-old has agreed to extend his stay for two more seasons.

The club’s statement reads: “Real Madrid CF and Carlo Ancelotti have agreed to extend our coach’s contract until June 30, 2026.

“In his five seasons as coach of Real Madrid, he has won 10 titles: 2 Champions League, 2 Club World Cups, 2 European Super Cups, 1 League, 2 Copas del Rey and 1 Spanish Super Cup.”

The new agreement puts an end to speculation linking Ancelotti with a move to Brazil.