Italian government cancels tax break for Zemura and co.

The Italian government has cancelled tax breaks for Jordan Zemura and the rest of foreign players in the Serie A.

The tax break allowed the players to only pay tax on half their income for their first 5 years in Italy.

The measure, which is now due to expire on Sunday, has been in place since early 2020 and was especially tailored to Italy’s Serie A top-flight soccer league.

Serie A, which had lobbied for an extension of the benefit, said the government’s decision would be counterproductive.

“Failing to extend (the measure) … will in fact make the teams less competitive, resulting in a drop in revenues, fewer resources to be allocated to young players’ academies, reduced industry volumes and therefore less revenue for the (country’s) inland revenue,” it said in a statement.

Zemura moved joined Serie A club Udinese at the start of the 2023/24 season after leaving EPL club Bournemouth.

He became one of the latest players to move to Italy in pursuit of the tax break.