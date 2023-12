Kalisto Pasuwa’s Nyasa Big Bullets have picked their major third silverware in 2023 after winning the Castel Cup.

Bullets won the final after beating Silver Strikers on 4-2 on penalties.

The game had ended 1-1 inside the regulation time.

The cup triumph marks third silverware for Pasuwa this season after winning the league championship for the fifth successive season and the FDH Cup.

Pasuwa’s charges could seal a historic quadruple next weekend if they win the Airtel Top 8 final.