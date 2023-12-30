List of broadcasters for 2023 Afcon revealed

CAF has confirmed the current list of broadcasters for the 2023 Afcon.

The tournament will happen in Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February 2024.

Twenty-four teams will take part in the finals, with over sixty games scheduled.

Togo-based pan-African broadcaster New World TV holds the rights for Sub-Saharan territories.

The Sub-Saharan territories is made up of Southern Africa, including Zimbabwe, South Africa and the entire COSAFA region, West Africa, East Africa and Central Africa.

SuperSport TV, which previously held the rights, will have to be sub-licenced by New World TV to broadcast the tournament.

FTA stations in the 46 countries, including Zimbabwe, looking to broadcast the AFCON will also need to get the sub-licence from the Togo-based television.

With CAF also back on good terms with Qatari broadcasters beIN Sports, the broadcast rights for North Africa and the Middle East (MENA) are back in their hands.

Below is the list of the 2023 AFCON broadcasting rights

Algeria (ENTV) 17 Matches

Austria (Sportdigital ) 38 Matches

Belgium (RTBF) 39 Matches

Benin (ORTB)

Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sport Klub)

Burkina Faso (RTB)

Cameroon (CRTV)

Ivory Coast (RTI)

Croatia (Sport Klub)

France (beIN Sports)

Germany (Sportdigital) 38 Matches

Ghana (GTV Sports )

Guinea (RTG)

Italy (Sportitalia)

Liechtenstein (Sportdigital) 38 Matches

Luxembourg (Sportdigital) 38 Matches

Mali (ORTM)

MENA Region (beIN Sports)

Morocco (SNRT)

Netherlands (Zigo Sport)

Niger (Tele Sahel)

North Macedonia (Sport Klub)

Russia (Match TV)

Senegal (RTS)

Serbia (Sport Klub)

Slovenia (Sport Klub)

Sub Sahara (New World TV)

Switzerland (Sportdigital) 38 Matches

Togo (TVT)

Turkey (TV8, 5 Exxen)

USA (beIN Sports)