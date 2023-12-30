Marvelous Nakamba won’t play for Luton Town for “significant” amount of time

Marvelous Nakamba will be out of action for a “significant amount of time”, his club Luton Town has confirmed.

Nakamba underwent surgery on his knee earlier this week.

The Zimbabwean midfielder has been struggling with the injury since returning from international duty with the Warriors in November.

He initially missed three games due to the injury and returned in the game against Man City, in which he received his fifth yellow card of the season for a one-game suspension.

Luton said on their website, saying: “Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba will be out of action for a significant amount of time after a successful operation on his meniscus earlier this week.”

Nakamba is believed to have sustained the injury after playing on an unsuitable artificial turf at Huye Stadium in Rwanda.