Zambia have announced their final squad for the 2023 Afcon.

Chipolopolo are in Group F along with neighbours DRC, Tanzania and Morocco.

The COSAFA team will start their campaign on 17 January against DRC.

The selection includes England-based striker Patson Daka, Fashion Sakala (Saudi Arabia) and Czech-based midfielder Benson Sakala.

Here is the Zambia final squad.