Former Highlanders striker Patrick Mpofu dies

Former Highlanders striker Patrick Mpofu has died.

He was 39 years old.

Mpofu, popularly known as Mboma during playing days, died on Monday 1 January 2024.

His death comes after he struggled with a long illness in the past year.

Highlanders announced the former striker’s demise in a statement, saying:

“We are saddened by the passing on of Patrick ‘Mboma’ Mpofu a former club striker. He passed away today, January 1 2024 . Mboma joined the Highlanders FC U19 squad in 2003, and was later on promoted to the senior team in 2005.”

A former AmaZulu Academy star, Mpofu spent a short time with Bosso’s senior squad and joined Hwange in the middle of the 2006 season before featuring for Bulawayo Chiefs his later career in 2017.

He retired from professional football in 2018, having helped Chiefs win promotion to the top-flight.