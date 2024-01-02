Agent clears air on Kalisto Pasuwa links to Kaizer Chiefs

Kalisto Pasuwa’s representatives have broken their silence on the reports linking the gaffer with a move to South Africa.

Reports emerged in recent suggesting that the Zimbabwean gaffer is wanted by Richards Bay.

The club is looking for a new head coach sacking their Zimbabwean coach Kaitano Tembo on Christmas day.

The South African interest was confirmed by Pasuwa’s agent Gibson Mahachi and his Malawian representative Felix Ngamanya Sapao.

Another top Ugandan club is also said to be interested in the coach.

His club Nyasa Big Bullets’ chief administration officer Albert Chigoga, however, has played down these reports, saying Pasuwa is going nowhere as he still has a running contract.

“We are not aware of his intention to leave. Actually, he is already planning for the 2024 season,” Chigoga told Malawian publication The Nation.

Kaizer Chiefs have also been linked with Pasuwa but the representatives have dismissed the reports.

Sapao said: “I am not sure about Chiefs, what I know is that there were enquiries from Richards Bay and another top Ugandan club.

“But then Pasuwa has a contract that runs until 31st December 2024. He gets a good pay at Bullets which has an automatic 10 percent increase after every year. So, perhaps let us wait and see.”

Pasuwa has won nine league titles, four with Zimbabwean giants Dynamos FC and five on the trot with Bullets which is unprecedented.C