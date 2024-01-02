Erik ten Hag told to drop Anthony because he doesn’t understand the game

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has urged embattled boss Erik ten Hag to drop Antony because the flop ‘doesn’t understand the game’.

Schmeichel made this known on the backdrop of the team’s 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest, where he criticized the Brazilian poor display.

The €95 million forward has also had a disastrous time since moving to Old Trafford from Ajax 18 months ago.

“I really think he should rethink Antony’s position. He doesn’t give much to the team. He frustrates his teammates. It’s really frustrating. He’s had an opportunity for a long time,” Schmeichel said as cited by the Mirror.

“This is a player that hasn’t scored this season, he’s not made an assist and he’s not scored, it’s like he’s not really understanding the game. As a winger, there are certain things you expect them to do, go into this area [the byline] and cross the ball on your right foot but he doesn’t.

“He’s trying here, he’s trying but he hasn’t got the pace and he knows he hasn’t. We don’t know what the message is from the manager, he might’ve been asked to do what he’s been doing, then the manager would be responsible for no assists, no goals all of this season.”