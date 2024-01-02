Zim youngsters pushing for first-team opportunities in EPL and Championship

A couple of Zimbabwean youngsters are pushing for first team opportunities in the English Premier League and Championship.

Wolves’ Tawanda Chirewa has been appearing in the matchday squads for the past two months and his coach Gary O’Neil recently admitted that the youngster is now close to his breakthrough.

Newcastle United forward Michael Ndiweni made his English Premier League debut a couple of weeks ago and has a chance to get more opportunities.

In the Championship, Tawanda Maswanhise received another call up to Leicester City senior squad over the weekend.

The Zimbabwean striker has been training with the first team for some time now and will be hoping to finally get his chance to play this month.

The Foxes are one of the clubs that will have a number of players going to the 2023 Afcon.

Among them are strikers Patson Daka (Zambia) and Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria).

Also in the Championship, Joey Phuthi has of late been appearing for Sheffield Wednesday, having made his league debut last week.