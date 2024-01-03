Kadewere moves to Nantes

Warriors star Tino Kadewere has been loaned to French Ligue 1 side FC Nantes until the end of the season.

The Highfield-bred lanky striker (27), has struggled for game time at Olympique Lyon, and will be loaned to Nantes for the next six months, with an option to make the deal permanent.

Renowned French publication RMC Sport claims Lyon and Nantes have already agreed on the loan deal.

Kadewere has featured for Lyon 11 times this season, and started in only two of those matches.

He is yet to score or provide an assist this campaign.