Manchester United pushing for Andre Onana release after 2023 Afcon kick-off

Manchester United are reportedly pushing for the release of Andre Onana after the kick off the 2023 Afcon.

Onana was named in the Indomitable Lions squad for the tournament, and according to regulations, he was supposed to be released on 1 January.

The tournament starts on 13 January in Ivory Coast.

But the struggling goalkeeper requested for a late release last week and United are now in talks with the Cameroon FA to keep him until 14 January for the game against Tottenham at Old Trafford, according to the Daily Mail.

The 27-year-old would then have to take a seven-hour flight to Ivory Coast where Cameroon meet Guinea in their Group C opener at 7pm on Monday 15.

Cameroon’s second Group C match is against Senegal four days later and their final game is against Gambia on the 23rd.

If Cameroon go all the way to the final on 11 February, United’s £47.2m signing could be absent for up to four matches.