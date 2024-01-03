SA top-flight giants enter race to sign Frank Makarati

South African top-flight giants Orlando Pirates have entered the race to sign Zimbabwean defender Frank Makarati.

The Dynamos captain is wanted across Limpopo following a decent campaign in the domestic football, winning the the 2023 1 Chibuku Super Cup.

According to Soccer Laduma, Pirates have a keen interest in the 29-year-old, while another South African top-flight side Moroka Swallows are also keeping tabs on the player.

An unnamed source told the website: “He (Makarati) is attracting a lot of interest since the close of the season.

“I know there are two clubs in South Africa who are interested in him. First it was Orlando Pirates and now Moroka Swallows have also shown interest in him.

“The thing is we didn’t know whether Pirates wanted to give him a trial or they wanted to sign him straight away. And now there is Moroka Swallows.”

Makarati has also been linked with clubs in Tanzania and Zambia.