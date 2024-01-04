CAF increases prize money for Afcon winners by 40%

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced a 40% increase in the prize money for the winning team at the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The increment will see the winners receiving a total of USD7,000,000.

The runners-up will now get USD4,000,000, while the semi-finalist will receive USD2,500,000 each.

The four losing quarter-finalists will each get USD1,300,000.

CAF president Dr Patrice Motsepe said: “CAF has made significant progress over the past two years in increasing the prize money of the AFCON and all its other major competitions.

“We have increased the Prize Money of the AFCON winner to USD7,000,000 which is a 40% increase from the previous AFCON prize money.

“I am confident that a portion of the prize money will contribute to developing football and also benefit all the football stakeholders, as well as assist our Member Associations with their administrations.”