Divine Lunga linked with loan move to SA top-flight club

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Divine Lunga has been linked with a loan move to South African top-flight side Chippa United.

According to Soccer Laduma, the Zimbabwean defender is part of a plan for a player exchange between the two clubs.

The publication reveals that as a potential sequel to Zuko Mdunyelwa’s recent Chippa United departure, Sundowns might send two players back to the Eastern Cape in a strategic swap deal.

Lunga returned to Sundowns from a season-long loan stay at Golden Arrows last term but has not featured for the DStv Premiership champions this season.

Earlier reports suggested that the player is open to make a move in search of game time.