Gallery: Sadio Mane builds football stadium in Senegal

Al Nassr forward Sadio Mane has officially opened the Bambali Stadium, which he built in his native village of Bambali in Senegal.

The former Liverpool star attended the opening ceremony of the football venue along with his advisor Bakary Cissé and some local authorities.

According to Senegalese outlet, WiwSport, the event happened on Wednesday in Bambali.

He told the attendees, as cited by the website:

“It is with immense pride and a heart full of joy that I stand before you, on this FIFA standard football field which has a lot of meaning for me.

“This is not just a gift from me to my beloved village. Above all, it is the symbol of our unity, our strength and our passion for football.”

The all-time Senegal top scorer added: “To you, young people, this land is for you. Cultivate your talents, live your dreams and surpass yourself. Above all, I encourage you to develop your skills, to work hard and to always believe in your abilities.”

Here is the stadium Mane built in his native village.