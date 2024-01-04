Jose Mourinho clears air on Roma future, Brazil links

Jose Mourinho has denied reports suggesting that he is in talks to become Brazil’s next coach.

The AS Roma gaffer has been linked with taking over the reigns at the South American nation.

With first preference Carlo Ancelotti recently extending his contract with Real Madrid, Mourinho, whose Roma deal is set to expire at the end of the season, seemingly became the front runner for the Brazil job.

However, the Portuguese coach has dismissed any rumours of talks with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

He said, as cited by Italian website, TuttomercatoWeb: “About Brazil I don’t know if it’s true or not, they didn’t talk to me, I told my agent that until we know that a club is interested, he shouldn’t talk to anyone while I’m here.”

On his future with Roma, Mourinho said: “I have no reason to think that our ownership is not as honest as I am, I trust their honesty 100%, then this doesn’t mean that they want me here. I don’t think they talk to other coaches behind my back, but I haven’t signed yet.”