Marvelous Nakamba on the bounce as Marshall Munetsi reaches career highest market value

Marvelous Nakamba’s market value is on the bounce following his permanent switch to Luton Town in August, last year.

The midfielder’s value slumped to the lowest mark in England last season after dropping out of favour at his former club Aston Villa.

The Zimbabwean spent the first half of the previous campaign frozen out and only started playing football in January 2023 following his loan move to the Hatters during their time in the Championship.

The inactivity and the subsequent move to the second tier saw Nakamba, who arrived in England for €12m in 2019, dropping to a value of €4m, as per Transfermarkt website.

But after helping Luton win the promotion into the EPL and taking a regular spot in the first team during this term, the Warriors international’s value has risen by 25% to €5m.

He is now the third current highest valued Zimbabwean player behind France based Marshall Munetsi, who has reached his highest mark of €12m and second placed Jordan Zemura (€6m) of Udinese in the Italian Serie A.

Tinotenda Kadewere comes in fourth position with a value of €2.5, having suffered a huge drop following his struggles at Lyon.

He has since been loaned to another French Ligue 1 side Nantes.

Teenage Hadebe (€2m) completes the top 5 of Zimbabwean players with the highest market values.