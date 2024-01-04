Official: Tinotenda Kadewere leaves Lyon on loan deal

French Ligue 1 side Nentes has officially confirmed the signing of Tino Kadewere from Lyon on loan until the end of the season.

The loan deal includes a purchase option, allowing Lyon to benefit from a 25% share in the event of a potential future transfer.

A statement on Nentes’ official website reads:

“FC Nantes and Olympique Lyonnais have reached an agreement for the loan – with option to purchase – of Tino Kadewere (27 years old), until the end of the 2023-2024 season.”

Kadewere said after signing the loan deal, as cited on the website:

“I am proud and really happy to be here, in Nantes. It’s a new year, a new challenge and we are going to attack with great ambitions.

“The idea is to give everything to help the team. I would like to thank the Club for the trust placed in it. I know the Stade de La Beaujoire well, a place that I really like (smile) .

“There is a superb atmosphere and I am impatient to play in front of the Nantes supporters.”

Kadewere will wear jersey number 15 at Nentes.

This is his second spell since joining Lyon in 2020.

The Warriors international spent the previous campaign on loan at Spanish club Real Mallorca.