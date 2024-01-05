Debut delight: Tino Kadewere scores brace on first appearance for Nantes

Tinotenda Kadewere has netted a brace on his debut for Nantes.

The Zimbabwean striker joined the club this week on a six-month loan deal from Lyon earlier this week.

He made his first appearance against Pau FC in the French Cup Round of 64 on Friday.

The forward started on the bench in the game and was introduced as a half time substitute.

Kadewere scored his first goal in the 80th minute to put his side in the lead.

The Warriors international then got his brace three minutes later to help his side to a 4-1 victory as they progressed to the round of 32.