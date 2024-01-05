How to watch 2023 Afcon on TV

The 2023 Afcon will happen in Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February 2024.

Twenty-four teams will take part in the finals, with over fifty games scheduled.

Togo-based pan-African broadcaster New World TV holds the exclusive rights for Sub-Saharan territories.

The Sub-Saharan territories is made up of Southern Africa, including Zimbabwe, South Africa and the entire COSAFA region, West Africa, East Africa and Central Africa.

Broadcast Details for Zimbabwe and South Africa

On Friday, South African public broadcaster SABC confirmed they have secured the rights to broadcast all 52 matches of the Africa Cup of Nations live, as well as all CAF events in 2024.

The channel is available to watch in Zimbabwe via (DStv – South African accounts) and Open View.

DSTV’s SuperSport TV hasn’t secured the rights yet and a leaked document earlier in the week suggested that the Pay-TV Service won’t show the games.

No Free-to-air (FTA) TV in Zimbabwe has been sub-licenced by New World TV to broadcast the tournament.