Jurgen Klopp wants Egypt knocked out of 2023 Afcon in first round

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has expressed his delight to see Mohamed Salah going to the 2023 Afcon but wants Egypt knocked out of tournament in the group stage.

Klopp will lose Salah for a few games including a third round FA Cup trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal this weekend.

Midfielder Wataru Endo will also be unavailable as he will be with Japan at the Asian Cup.

If all goes well for both players then Salah and Endo could miss another six matches.

Speaking about the Liverpool pair ahead of their match against the Gunners, Klopp told reporters: “I said if I wish them good luck it would be a lie.

“Hopefully they are out in the group stages but it’s not likely possible. Good luck and hopefully they can come back healthy.

“I am pretty positive we will find a way [to replace them] but we have to show that.”

The 2023 Afcon tournament will start on 13 January and runs until 11 February 2024.

Egypt are in Group B along with Mozambica, Cape Verde and Ghana.