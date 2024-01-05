Kalisto Pasuwa to get special recognition in Malawi

Kalisto Pasuwa is set to get a special recognition in Malawi for his achievements and the role he has played in the country’s football development.

Pasuwa recently made history after winning his fifth successive league title with Nyasa Big Bullets.

The Zimbabwean gaffer is also on the verge of achieving another huge feat if he manages to completes a quadruple when his side plays in the Airtel Top 8 final on Saturday.

According to Malawian outlet, The Nation, the National Football Coaches Association (NFCA) says it plans to honour the former Dynamos and Warriors boss in a special way.

NFCA chairperson Aubrey Nankhuni said: “He (Pasuwa) has done well. Apart from his achievements with Bullets, Pasuwa has also helped develop talent and some of the players he has groomed are doing well for the national team.

“So, we are planning to honour him in a special way.”

Nankhuni said Pasuwa also deserves to be recognised for his discipline.

The NFCA boss added: “He is a role model in the way he conducts himself both on and off the pitch and local coaches need to learn from him.

“As an association, we have not had problems with him nor has he been involved in unnecessary confrontations with match officials and for that, he deserves respect.”