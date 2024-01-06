Another Zim youngster makes his senior debut for English top-flight club

Tawanda Chirewa made his senior debut for Wolves on Friday in the FA Cup 3rd round fixture against Brentford.

The Zimbabwean youngster started training with the senior team three months ago.

He was named in several matchday squads during the period but sat out on the bench in all those games.

The 20-year-old finally made his senior debut on Friday night after coming on as 90th minute substitute.

The game finished 1-1 and a replay to determine the winner will be played later on.

Meanwhile, Chirewa becomes the latest Zimbabwean to make his senior debut this season.

Last month, Newcastle United forward Michael Ndiweni made his debut in the EPL, while Sheffield Wednesday’s Joey Phuthi had his first senior appearance for both the club and in the Championship league over a week ago.