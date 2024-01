Kalisto Pasuwa has made history in Malawi after winning an unprecedented quadruple following his Nyasa Big Bullets triumph in the Airtel Top 8 final.

Bullets beat Mafco 2-1 to lift their fourth silverware of the campaign.

Pasuwa’s charges started with the FDH Cup before clinching the league championship for the record fifth successive season.

The Malawian giants then won the Castel Cup last week before winning the Airtel Top 8 on Saturday.