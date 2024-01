Zimbabwean midfielder Michael Charamba is undergoing trials at Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

The Chicken Inn man had a decent campaign and was among the Best XI of 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season.

He is part of the Simba team that’s camping in Zanzibar and the club could make a move should he impresses during his assessment.

Charamba played in an invitational cup game on Friday.

The trial arrangement is said to have been made on the suggestion of coach Abdelhak Benchikha.