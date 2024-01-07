Luton Town coach talks about replacing Marvelous Nakamba

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards has talked about replacing Marvelous Nakamba following his long term injury.

Nakamba underwent surgery on his knee late last month.

The Zimbabwean midfielder has been struggling with the injury since returning from international duty with the Warriors in November.

He initially missed three games due to the knee issue but returned and featured for just a game.

Following the operation, the Warriors international is now set for a significant amount of time on the sidelines, and coach Edwards has revealed how he will cope without the midfielder.

The gaffer said he won’t be signing any new player but will use other options already in the squad.

He explained to Luton Today newspaper: “We’ve got good options still there, Ross (Barkley) and Sambi have been playing well now for the last few games, we’ve still got Jordan Clark, Pelly (Mpanzu), Luke Berry as well, really good options who can come in and provide good competition.

“We do miss Marv, he does give us something really different and something that’s unique in that position. I’ll say it again, we have the scope to improve the group and we’ll get that if we think there’s someone who can really help us and make us better. If that isn’t achievable for us then I love what we’ve got here in the building right now, I’m more than happy to go with that we have.”