Zimbabwe prospect Tawanda Maswanhise reacts after making Leicester City debut

Zimbabwe prospect Tawanda Maswanhise made his senior debut for Leicester City on Saturday.

Maswanhise came on as a 77th substitute in the Foxes’ 3-2 win over Millwall in the 3rd of the Emirates FA Cup.

The young forward made his debut after spending several weeks training with the senior team.

Reacting to his first senior team appearance, Maswanhise said: “(I’m) Over the moon to make my Leicester City debut. The team were excellent today and travelling fans were also top class.”

Other UK-based Zimbabwean players who have made their senior debut in this season include Wolves’ Tawanda Chirewa, Newcastle United forward Michael Ndiweni and Championship side Sheffield Wednesday’s Joey Phuthi.