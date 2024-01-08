Andy Rinomhota finally features for Cardiff City as midfielder ponders future

Andy Rinomhota finally returned to action on Sunday, featuring in Cardiff City’s 3rd round Emirates FA Cup loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Zimbabwean midfielder had last played for his club in September before dropping down the pecking order.

Rinomhota sat out on the bench in most games, while sometimes he was not included in matchday squads.

The 26-year-old started in Sunday’s cup game and played the entire match.

He even won a penalty early in the game but Ryan Wintle’s kick was saved.

Meanwhile, the newly-capped Warriors international is likely to be on the move in this transfer window in search of game time.

Andy Rinomhota still has a year-and-half left on his three-year contract after he joined Cardiff City in June 2022 on a free transfer following his departure at Reading.