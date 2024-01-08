Another twist in Divine Lunga future as agent clears air on Mamelodi Sundowns exit reports

There is another transfer twist in Divine Lunga’s future after his agent Mike Makaab revealed more details regarding the player’s potential Mamelodi Sundowns exit.

Lunga has long been linked with a move away from the DStv Premiership giants after failing to break into the first team.

Reports last month suggested that Sundowns are considering using him in a swap deal with Chippa United.

However, Makaab has dismissed all the exit rumours, stating that the Warriors international will remain at Chloorkop after being registered as local player.

The agent revealed this to SABC Sports, saying: “He (Lunga) will now be eligible to play as a South African and that will be very interesting because I believe Divine is incredibly talented and offers the club options as a left-sided player.

“He will definitely stay as there are no plans to move him on loan. I am excited because I think he is an outstanding player. A lot of people look at him as a defensive player, but he has got incredible ability going forward.”