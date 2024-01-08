Decentralize PSL games, Magaya urges adminstrators

Yadah founder and owner Prophet Walter Magaya has urged football administrators to decentralize Premier Soccer League games, so that fans around the country enjoy the beautiful game.

The country’s top-flight league was confined to three cities last season, due to a stadia crisis which even saw Harare giants Dynamos hosting Highlanders at Babourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, for the first time in the history of the rilvary.

Magaya, who recently officially opened The Heart Stadium —a facility he built from scratch in less than six months, today visited Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva —the soon to be home venue of ambitious PSL side Simba Bhora.

“There is need that as Simba Bhora, you play your home games in Shamva for the benefit of the community,” said Magaya.

“By so doing, you will be decentralizing Premiership football to all provinces in the country,” he added.

Simba Bhora spokesperson Charles Nyatsine commended Magaya’s visit, saying it gives the club’s leadership ideas on the construction of Wadzanai.

“Today, Prophet Walter Magaya visited Wadzanai Stadium to see the progress we have made so far towards the construction of the facility, which is going to be the home of Simba Bhora,” said Nyatsine.

“The prophet applauded the work that has been done so far by Dr. Simba Ndoro (Simba Bhora owner) in the construction of the stadium, giving us ideas on how we should manage the project,” added Nyatsine.

Ndoro has invested thousands of dollars towards the renovation of Wadzanai to a 10 000 seater facility and mining mogul is hoping it will be ready by the time the league kicks off next month.