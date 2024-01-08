Zim players based abroad round-up: Several Zim stars shine in FA Cup as Kadewere makes bold statement at new club

Andy Rinomhota finally returned to action on Sunday, featuring in Cardiff City’s 3rd round Emirates FA Cup loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Zimbabwean midfielder had last played for his club in September before dropping down the pecking order.

Rinomhota sat out on the bench in most games, while sometimes he was not included in matchday squads.

The 26-year-old started in Sunday’s cup game and played the entire match.

He even won a penalty early in the game but Ryan Wintle’s kick was saved.

Sheffield’s Joey Phuthi, who made his senior debut two weeks ago, was an unused substitute in the match.

Zimbabwe prospect Tawanda Maswanhise made his senior debut for Leicester City on Saturday.

Maswanhise came on as a 77th substitute in the Foxes’ 3-2 win over Millwall in the 3rd of the Emirates FA Cup.

The young forward made his debut after spending several weeks training with the senior team.

Tawanda Chirewa also made his senior debut for Wolves on Friday in the FA Cup 3rd round fixture against Brentford.

The Zimbabwean youngster started training with the senior team three months ago.

He was named in several matchday squads during the period but sat out on the bench in all those games.

The 20-year-old finally made his senior debut on Friday night after coming on as 90th minute substitute.

The game finished 1-1 and a replay to determine the winner will be played later on.

Liverpool youngster Trey Nyoni made his second appearance in the senior team when the Reds beat Arsenal 2-0 in the FA Cup game at the Emirates on Sunday.

Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway was also in action over the weekend as his side beat Sutton United in the FA Cup.

Galloway played for the entire ninety minutes as a left centre back.

In France, Tinotenda Kadewere netted a brace on his debut for Nantes.

The Zimbabwean striker joined the club this week on a six-month loan deal from Lyon earlier this week.

He made his first appearance against Pau FC in the French Cup Round of 64 on Friday.

The forward started on the bench in the game and was introduced as a half time substitute.

Kadewere scored his first goal in the 80th minute to put his side in the lead.

The Warriors international then got his brace three minutes later to help his side to a 4-1 victory as they progressed to the round of 32.

Germany-based Jonah Fabisch was also on target for his 2. Bundesliga club 1. FC Magdeburg in a club friendly match against Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

The Warriors international struck late in the game as his team come from behind to draw the match 2-2.

Italy-based Jordan Zemura, Luton Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, Reading star Tivonge Rushesha and Stade de Reims player Marshall Munetsi are still out with injuries.