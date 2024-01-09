Botswana Premier League giants sign Zimbabwean striker

Botswana giants Gaborone United have signed Zimbabwean Albert Nyamutsaka following a successful trial stint.

The 26-year-old was playing in the ZIFA Northern Region Division One with Golden Arrows.

He signed a two-and half-year-contract with United.

The club confirmed the deal in a statement, saying: “Gaborone United have reached an agreement with Zimbabwean Division 1 side, Golden Eagles over the signature of striker, Albert ‘Takudzwa’ Nyamutsaka.

“Nyamutsaka joins Gaborone United on a two and half year deal. The 26 year old striker has scored six goals and made five assists from 16 games he has played for Division 1 side Golden Eagles.”

The Botswana Premier League club’s head coach Pontsho Piro Moloi added: “I am very happy with him, he has done so well when he was on trial here last month. A very good addition for us in attack where we are lacking a bit.”