Ex-Chicken Inn winger Calum English-Brown joins English club

Ex-Chicken Inn winger Calum English-Brown has found a new club in the lower English league.

England-Brown left the Gamecocks before the end of the previous campaign to return to his parent club Legends Academy due to lack of game time.

The forward, who toured Everton with Legends Academy in late November, has signed for English non-league side Yate Town for an unspecified “short period”.

The club plays in the eighth division – Southern Football League.

A statement by Yate announced the signing of Calum English-Brown, saying: “Yate Town are pleased to announce two additions to their squad in forward Jack Ball and midfielder, Calum English- Brown.

“Calum’s last club was Chicken Inn FC in Zimbabwe where he played in the Zimbabwean Premier League.”

Yate manager Darren Mullings added: “Calum, a cousin of Milo Murgatroyd, is over from Zimbabwe for a short period and has impressed in training with his technical ability and will be available for selection whilst he is here.”

Murgatroyd plays as a forward for Yate Town.