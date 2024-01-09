Nigeria squad hit with another late withdrawal just days before 2023 Afcon

Nigeria striker Victor Boniface has been ruled out of the Africa Cup of Nations – 2023 Afcon – due to a groin injury

The 23-year-old, who plays for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga sustained the injury during training. He is expected to be out action for at least six weeks.

Nice striker Terem Moffi has been called up to replace Boniface, pending the approval of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) and agreement with the player’s French Ligue 1 club.

U20 nations cup got injured 7 days before nations cup Super eagles got injured 6days before Nations cup Na Only GOD Knows why

🙏 pic.twitter.com/BMJv8p9Jqs — Victor Boniface (@boniface_jrn) January 8, 2024

Boniface now joins a growing list of Nigeria players who have been forced to miss Afcon 2023 through injury, including Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi and Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Ndidi’s teammate Kelechi Iheanacho is also carrying an injury but he is expected to recover in time before the tournament starts.

The 2023 Afcon will kick off on 13 January and runs until the 11th of next month.