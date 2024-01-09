Simba Bhora show Balakasi exit door, unveil 10 new signings

Ambitious Premiership side Simba Bhora have underlined their desire to mount a serious title challenge, by unveiling 10 players ahead of the new season.

The Simba ‘Buju’ Ndoro-owned side struggled in their debut season last year despite the mining tycoon’s initial target of competing for the championship.

Simba yesterday announced the signing of ten players.

The Shamva-based side have signed the former FC Platinum duo of former Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona and Perfect Chikwende.

They have also added to their squad, former Warriors goalkeeper Talbert Shumba and former Dynamos midfielder Junior Makunike.

The former Bulawayo Chiefs duo of Malvin Mkolo and Billy Veremu have also joined the Tonderai Ndiraya-coached side.

Former Dynamos goalkeeper Taimon Mvula and Wilson Mensah, formerly of Triangle, have also joined Simba, so has Gift Saunyama, formerly of Black Rhinos and Harrison Musina from Eastern Region Division One side Hunters.

Simba Bhora chairman Isaac Mupfurutsa said the club is still in the market for new players.

Meanwhile, Simba have shown captain Tinashe Balakasi the exit door, a development also confirmed by Mupfurautsa in a statement.

“The club would like to thank Mr Tinashe ‘Maswera’ Balakasi for the services he professionally provided during his stay at the club. We wish him well as he pursues his further interests,” reads the statement.