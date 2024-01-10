2023 Afcon full fixture schedule and broadcast details

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 – AFCON – will kick off on Saturday 13 January .

The tournament’s game will take place across five cities in Abidjan, Yamoussoukro, Bouake, San Pedro, and Korhogo.

The opening game will feature hosts Cote d’Ivoire and Guinea-Bissau on Saturday at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe, in Abidjan.

Kick-off is at 10 pm CAT.

Here are Matchday 1 fixtures.

SATURDAY 13 JANUARY

Côte d’Ivoiry vs Guinea-Bissau

KO: 22:00

SUNDAY 14 JANUARY

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea

KO: 16:00

Egypt vs Mozambique

KO: 19:00

Ghana vs Cape Verde

KO: 22:00

MONDAY 15 JANUARY

Senegal vs Gambia

KO: 16:00

Cameroon vs Guinea

KO: 19:00

Algeria vs Angola

KO: 22:00

TUESDAY 16 JANUARY

Burkina Faso vs Mauritania

16:00

Tunisia vs Namibia

KO: 19:00

Mali vs South Africa

KO: 22:00

WEDNESDAY 17 JANUARY

Morocco vs Tanzania

KO: 19:00

Congo DR vs Zambia

KO: 22:00

Here is the full fixture schedule for the group stage. CAF Afcon Fixtures. PDF

Broadcast Details for Zimbabwe and South Africa

South African public broadcaster SABC confirmed they have secured the rights to broadcast all 52 matches of the Africa Cup of Nations live, as well as all CAF events in 2024.

The channel is available to watch in Zimbabwe via (DStv – South African accounts) and Open View.

DSTV’s SuperSport TV hasn’t secured the rights yet but new details have suggested that the Pay-TV Service are currently in talks to show the games.

State broadcaster ZBC are also in talks to get a sub-licence from New World TV to screen the tournamenton on a Free-to-air agreement.