FC Platinum part ways with six players ahead of new season

FC Platinum have parted ways with at least six players ahead of the new season.

The Platinum Boys have confirmed the departures on their social media.

With Gift Bello announcing his retirement at the end of last campaign, more players have not been retained.

These include Innocent Muchaneka, Perfect Chikwende, Walter Musona, Raphael Muduviwa, goalkeeper Petros Mhari and Gift Mbweti.

Musona and Chikwende have since joined ambitious Shamva-based side Simba Bhora.

Meanwhile, FC Platinum have been linked Highlanders duo of Mbongeni Ndlovu aand Brighton Manhire.

Green Fuel’s David Bizabani is also said to be wanted at Mandava.