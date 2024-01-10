Mighty Warriors coach Shadreck Mlauzi acquitted of sexual assault charges

Mighty Warriors coach Shadreck Mlauzi has been acquitted of all the sexual charges he was facing.

Mlauzi was being accused of indecently assaulting a female member of the technical staff.

The accuser reported the case to the Zimbabwe Republic Police after the team’s return from the COSAFA Women’s Championship in South Africa.

According to a complaint filed with the police, the first incident happened during the pre-tournament camp in Harare when the coach attempted to kiss her without her consent, but she refused.

The following incidents took place in South Africa during the tournament and this prompted the accuser to register her complaint to COSAFA Safeguarding Officer, leading to Mlauzi’s suspension in the following match.

The coach was subsequently arrested om his return to Zimbabwe after the tournament before granted a bailout.

Following a marathon trial, Mlauzi has been found not guilty of an sexual offence he was facing.