Official: Supersport TV makes U-turn, to broadcast Afcon 2023

SuperSport TV will broadcast the 2023 Afcon, making a complete u-turn from their initial stance.

The South African pay-TV had announced last week that it won’t be showing the games after failing to secure the rights.

Following successful talks with exclusive rights holders New World TV, Supersport will now broadcast all fifty-four games at the tournament.

The satellite tv said on their website: “SuperSport will broadcast all 52 matches of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Ivory Coast 2023 (Afcon) live after MultiChoice secured the rights to broadcast the continent’s showpiece tournament, which kicks off on 13 January 2024 until 11 February 2024.

“MultiChoice reached a commercially viable agreement with rightsholders, New World TV (NWTV), to broadcast the 34th edition of Africa’s premier men’s football competition taking place in Ivory Coast.”