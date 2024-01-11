Gambia team’s flight to Afcon forced to make emergency landing after several players passed out midair

The Gambia team’s flight to the 2023 Afcon in Ivory Coast was forced to make an emergency landing after several players passed out midair.

The incident happened just moments after take off from the airport in Gambia’s capital city of Banjul.

The players passed out due to lack of oxygen and the pilot was forced to return to the Banjul airport for an emergency landing.

Former Manchester United man Saidy Janko, who was among the players on board the aircraft, revealed the incident on Instagram.

He posted a video of the Gambia team players getting off the plane and captioned it:

“Unacceptable. After travelling 32 hours in total from Saudi Arabia (Training Camp) to The Gambia with long layovers in Istanbul and Casablanca, we were supposed to fly from Gambia to Ivory Coast for the AFCON today.

“As soon as we entered the small plane that was hired to fly us, we noticed the immense heat that left us dripping in sweat.

“It was assured to us by the crew that the air conditioning would start once we are in the sky.

“The inhumane heat mixed with the occurring lack of oxygen left many people with strong headaches and extreme dizziness.

“Furthermore, people started falling deeply asleep minutes after entering the aircraft/takeoff.”

Janko, who now plays for Swiss club BSC Young Boys, added: “Whilst in the air, the situation got worse, leaving the pilot with no other option than initiating an emergency landing back in Banjul airport nine minutes after takeoff. Which happened successfully.

“If it wasn’t for this, the consequences could have been a lot worse!!! Knowing what could have happened, if we would have been exposed to the situation for any longer – in an airplane, running out of oxygen…

“We are grateful that everyone is feeling well but this is a situation that has to be addressed going into the AFCON, as being only one of our obstacles on international duty.

“This is unacceptable and [as] such has to cease with immediate effect.”

Gambia are in Group C along with Cameroon, Guinea and defending champions Senegal.

They will start their campaign on 15 January against the Teranga Lions.

Kick-off is at 4 pm CAT.