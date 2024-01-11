Ndiraya’s erratic recruitment drive

Tondera Ndiraya was appointed Simba Bhora coach on January 3, 2023.

The youthful coach took over from veteran gaffer Authur Tutani, who had guided the ambitious Shamva-based side to the Premier Soccer League, in a successful Northern Region Soccer League campaign in 2022.

With club owner Simba ‘Buju’ Ndoro openly declaring that the target for Simba in their debut campaign was to compete for the title, signings were made to beef up the squad.

Ndiraya signed a total of 16 players in the 2023 season — Talent Chawapiwa,

Bonifide Abubakur, Valentine Musarurwa, Tichaona Chipunza, Kudakwashe Mangami, Taimon Machope, Albert Manenji, Blessing Moyo, Vasili Kawe, Rashid Seidu, Hugh Chikosa, Partson Jaure, Alex Mandinyenya, Keith Murera, Stephen Chatikobo and Luke Musikiri.

Things didn’t go according to plan for Simba in their debut campaign and they ended up being involved in the relegation matrix but successfully retain their PSL status, after finishing 12th.

With the new season on the horizon, Ndiraya has for the umpteenth time splashed on players, signing an additional 10 ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Perfect Chikwende, Walter Musona, Taimon Mvula, Junior Makunike, Wilson Mensah, Talbert Shumba, Malvin Mkolo, Billy Vheremu, Harrison Masina and Gift Saunyama, have all joined Simba.

Ndiraya has been in charge of Simba for a year and eight days and signed a total of 26 players during the aforementioned period.

The former Young Warriors coach also signed a staggering 45 players in the three seasons he was in charge of Harare giants Dynamos.